Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tillerson's NPR Interview; Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary

By Korva Coleman
Published April 28, 2017 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Transcript: NPR Interviews Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson.

-- British Counter-Terrorism Police Shoot A Woman And Arrest 6 Suspects.

-- Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary, First Latino Member Of Trump Cabinet.

-- Arkansas Executes 4th Inmate In 8 Days.

-- Waffle House Founders Die Less Than 2 Months Apart.

And here are more early headlines:

Taliban Open "Spring Offensive" In Afghanistan. (AFP)

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Demands Early Elections. (BBC)

Fifth Victim Of Stockholm Truck Attack Dies. (AP)

Clashes In Macedonian Parliament After Ethnic Albanian Speaker Elected. (CNN)

China To Start Building Space Station In 2019. (Reuters)

Luxury Music Festival In The Bahamas Is Disorganized Flop. (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman