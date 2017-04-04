Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Syrian Chemical Attack Alleged; Russian Subway Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published April 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 58 Die In Attack On Syrian Town Where Toxic Gas And Shelling Were Reported.

-- St. Petersburg Bombing Suspect Identified; Death Toll Is At 14.

-- Bertha Finally Breaking Through.

-- Harrison Ford May Keep Flying, FAA Investigation Concludes.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Cuts Funding For U.N. Family Planning Program. (AP)

Trump Signs Repeal Of Internet Privacy Rules. (The Hill)

Venezuela Leaves OAS Meeting After Questions Over Democratic Rule. (Reuters)

Automaker Tesla's Market Value Greater Than Ford's. (New York Times)

Ex-Cyclone Hits New Zealand With Downpours. (Radio New Zealand)

Coke Puts Shareholder Warren Buffet's Face On Cans In China. (CNBC)

