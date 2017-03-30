Top Stories: N.C. 'Bathroom Bill'; Trump Revised Travel Ban Still Blocked

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Carolina Lawmakers, Governor, Announce 'Compromise' To Repeal 'Bathroom Bill'.

-- Federal Judge In Hawaii Extends His Block On Trump Travel Ban.

-- Trump Will Host China's President In Florida On April 6.

-- Seattle Sues Trump Administration Over 'Sanctuary City' Threat.

Senate Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing On Russia Today. (CNN)

VIDEO: Friedman Sworn In As U.S. Ambassador To Israel. (Reuters)

Senior Tibetan Monk Leaves Clergy For Marriage. (Hindustan Times)

