Top Stories: N.C. 'Bathroom Bill'; Trump Revised Travel Ban Still Blocked

By Korva Coleman
Published March 30, 2017 at 10:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Carolina Lawmakers, Governor, Announce 'Compromise' To Repeal 'Bathroom Bill'.

-- Federal Judge In Hawaii Extends His Block On Trump Travel Ban.

-- Trump Will Host China's President In Florida On April 6.

-- Seattle Sues Trump Administration Over 'Sanctuary City' Threat.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing On Russia Today. (CNN)

VIDEO: Friedman Sworn In As U.S. Ambassador To Israel. (Reuters)

Senior Tibetan Monk Leaves Clergy For Marriage. (Hindustan Times)

