Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Senate Moves To Repeal The ACA; Latest On Trump And Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published January 12, 2017 at 8:40 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senate Takes First Step Toward Repeal Of Obamacare.

-- What We Know And Don't Know About Trump And Russia.

-- The Curious Case Of The Hyolith, An Ancient 'Ice Cream Cone' That's Found A Home.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Troops Go To Poland As Part Of NATO Deterrence Against Russia. (BBC)

Belgium Charges 2 Suspects In Paris, Brussels Attacks. (Wall Street Journal)

Joint U.S. Military Operation In November Killed 33 Afghan Civilians. (VOA)

Taliban Release Video Of Kidnapped American, Australian. (New York Times)

Storms Ease In Western U.S.; Freezing Rain In Central U.S. ()

Report: NFL's San Diego Chargers Poised To Move To Los Angeles. (ESPN)

Japan's Largest Coral Reef Is Dying At A Fast Pace. (Japan Times)

Twinkie Recall: Holiday Treats At Risk For Salmonella. (International Business Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman