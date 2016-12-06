Top Stories: Oakland Warehouse Fire; China On Trump's Taiwan Call

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Oakland Warehouse Manager Tells 'Today' Show: 'I Am Incredibly Sorry.'

-- How China Is Reacting To Trump's Taiwan Call.

And here are more early headlines:

Threat Against Los Angeles Transit System Prompts Security. (Los Angeles Times)

Trump To Visit North Carolina On "Thank You" Tour. (AP)

South Korean Military Says It Has Been Hacked. (BBC)

Government Funding Runs Out Friday; Congress Has Spending Bill. (The Hill)

In Hint To Trump, China, Iran Urge Nations To Keep Nuclear Agreement. (VOA)

U-S Will Return Some Okinawa Land To Japan. (Reuters)

Rhode Island Art School Helps Design Suit For Use On Mars. (WLNE)

No Charges For Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Black Man. (Journal-Sentinel)

Transformer Fire In Philadelphia Blamed For Foam On Streets. (WCAU)

