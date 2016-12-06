Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Oakland Warehouse Fire; China On Trump's Taiwan Call

By Korva Coleman
Published December 6, 2016 at 10:35 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Oakland Warehouse Manager Tells 'Today' Show: 'I Am Incredibly Sorry.'

-- How China Is Reacting To Trump's Taiwan Call.

And here are more early headlines:

Threat Against Los Angeles Transit System Prompts Security. (Los Angeles Times)

Trump To Visit North Carolina On "Thank You" Tour. (AP)

South Korean Military Says It Has Been Hacked. (BBC)

Government Funding Runs Out Friday; Congress Has Spending Bill. (The Hill)

In Hint To Trump, China, Iran Urge Nations To Keep Nuclear Agreement. (VOA)

U-S Will Return Some Okinawa Land To Japan. (Reuters)

Rhode Island Art School Helps Design Suit For Use On Mars. (WLNE)

No Charges For Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Black Man. (Journal-Sentinel)

Transformer Fire In Philadelphia Blamed For Foam On Streets. (WCAU)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman