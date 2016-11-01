Top Stories: Philadelphia Transit Strike; Chinese Mine Blast
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Philadelphia Transit Workers Go On Strike, Shutting Down Buses, Trolleys.
-- Search Continues For 20 Miners Missing After Blast In China.
And here are more early headlines:
Alabama Gas Pipeline Blast Kills 1, Injures Several. (Al.com)
Millions Of Women And Girls Globally Lack Contraception. (Reuters)
ACA Enrollment Opens Today With A Mixed Picture. (USA Today)
Protesters Divided On Dakota Access Pipeline Tactics. (AP)
School Bus, Commuter Bus Collide In Baltimore, 3 Dead. (Baltimore Sun)
New Jersey Gas Tax Increases By 23 Cents A Gallon. (Asbury Park Press)
A Huge Audience Is Watching The World Series. (New York Times)
Obama Holding Snapchat Campaign Interview. (The Hill)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.