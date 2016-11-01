Top Stories: Philadelphia Transit Strike; Chinese Mine Blast

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Philadelphia Transit Workers Go On Strike, Shutting Down Buses, Trolleys.

-- Search Continues For 20 Miners Missing After Blast In China.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Gas Pipeline Blast Kills 1, Injures Several. (Al.com)

Millions Of Women And Girls Globally Lack Contraception. (Reuters)

ACA Enrollment Opens Today With A Mixed Picture. (USA Today)

Protesters Divided On Dakota Access Pipeline Tactics. (AP)

School Bus, Commuter Bus Collide In Baltimore, 3 Dead. (Baltimore Sun)

New Jersey Gas Tax Increases By 23 Cents A Gallon. (Asbury Park Press)

A Huge Audience Is Watching The World Series. (New York Times)

Obama Holding Snapchat Campaign Interview. (The Hill)

