Top Stories: Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police; Trump TV Debuts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than 60 Killed In Attack On Police Academy In Pakistan.

-- Obamacare Rates Will Be Approximately 22% Higher For 2017 Policies.

-- 'Trump TV' Launches Its Pilot With Pitch To His Base.

-- Amusement Park Accident In Australia Kills 4.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Fights Back As Iraq Tries To Retake Mosul. (Mail & Guardian)

France To Destroy Migrant Camp In Calais. (Telegraph)

At Least 12 Killed In Kenya Militant Attack. (VOA)

Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs World Series Opens Tonight. (CBSSports)

Controversial Christian Cartoonist, Jack T. Chick, Dies. (Christianity Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.