Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Marine Monument; Marine Recruit Hazing Allegations

By Korva Coleman
Published September 15, 2016 at 9:27 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 20 Marines Face Possible Punishment For Hazing At Parris Island.

-- Obama To Designate First Marine National Monument In The Atlantic Ocean.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S, Russia Extend Syrian Truce By 48 Hours. (CNN)

New Leaks Of Athletes' Medical Files Blamed On Russian Hackers. (RFE/RL)

Former Israeli Leader Peres Stable After Stroke. (Jerusalem Post)

Witness Says Philippine President Ordered Killings As Mayor. (Time)

Ex-Brazilian President Faces Corruption Charges. (BBC)

German, French Ministers In Ukraine To Support Peace Deal. (AP)

Sheriff Threatened During Oregon Refuge Occupation. (KOPB)

Ford To Move Entire Small Car Production To Mexico. (Los Angeles Times)

Throwing Blood Sausages? There's A Competition For That. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman