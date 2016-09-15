Top Stories: New Marine Monument; Marine Recruit Hazing Allegations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 20 Marines Face Possible Punishment For Hazing At Parris Island.

-- Obama To Designate First Marine National Monument In The Atlantic Ocean.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S, Russia Extend Syrian Truce By 48 Hours. (CNN)

New Leaks Of Athletes' Medical Files Blamed On Russian Hackers. (RFE/RL)

Former Israeli Leader Peres Stable After Stroke. (Jerusalem Post)

Witness Says Philippine President Ordered Killings As Mayor. (Time)

Ex-Brazilian President Faces Corruption Charges. (BBC)

German, French Ministers In Ukraine To Support Peace Deal. (AP)

Sheriff Threatened During Oregon Refuge Occupation. (KOPB)

Ford To Move Entire Small Car Production To Mexico. (Los Angeles Times)

Throwing Blood Sausages? There's A Competition For That. (Reuters)

