NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Assange To Be Questioned; Russia Claims Ukrainian Terror Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published August 11, 2016 at 8:27 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Despite Campaign Stumbles By Their Candidate, Trump Fans Remain Loyal.

-- Ecuador Says Swedish Prosecutors To Question Assange 'In The Coming Weeks'.

-- Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'Terrorist' Attack In Crimea.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton to Deliver Economic Speech In Michigan Today. (Washington Post)

Canadian Police Kill Suspected ISIS Sympathizer In Ontario. (CBC)

Germany To Review Security Proposals, Including Burka Ban. (BBC)

Separate Wildfires Scorch Parts Of Portugal And France. (AP)

National Elections Underway In Zambia. (Al Jazeera)

Calif. Serial Killer Known As "Grim Sleeper" Receives Death Sentence. (KNBC)

Okla., Native American Tribes Settle Water Dispute. (Tulsa World)

2 Rare Pennies Sell For More Than $869,000 At Auction. (Orange County Register)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
