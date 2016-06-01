Top Stories: McConnell Touts The GOP; Swiss Rail Tunnel Is A Feat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mitch McConnell: Republican Party Is At An 'All-Time High'.

-- Sound The Alphorns: World's Longest, Deepest Tunnel Is Officially Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Says Ship Detects Signal That Could Be From Missing Jet. (NBC)

U.N. Warns Children Most Vulnerable In Besieged Fallujah, Iraq. (CBS)

Obama To Visit Indiana Town To Discuss U.S. Economic Recovery. (Time)

Hurricane Season Opens Today: But Storms Have Started. (Washington Post)

Illinois Lawmakers Fail To Reach Budget For 2nd Year. (Reuters)

Testing Turns Up Lead In Two Oregon Schools. (The Oregonian)

Canadian House Passes Assisted Suicide Bill, Sends To Senate. (CBC)

Developing Countries Spend More On Renewable Energy. (Phys.Org)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.