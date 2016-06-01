Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: McConnell Touts The GOP; Swiss Rail Tunnel Is A Feat

By Korva Coleman
Published June 1, 2016 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mitch McConnell: Republican Party Is At An 'All-Time High'.

-- Sound The Alphorns: World's Longest, Deepest Tunnel Is Officially Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Says Ship Detects Signal That Could Be From Missing Jet. (NBC)

U.N. Warns Children Most Vulnerable In Besieged Fallujah, Iraq. (CBS)

Obama To Visit Indiana Town To Discuss U.S. Economic Recovery. (Time)

Hurricane Season Opens Today: But Storms Have Started. (Washington Post)

Illinois Lawmakers Fail To Reach Budget For 2nd Year. (Reuters)

Testing Turns Up Lead In Two Oregon Schools. (The Oregonian)

Canadian House Passes Assisted Suicide Bill, Sends To Senate. (CBC)

Developing Countries Spend More On Renewable Energy. (Phys.Org)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
