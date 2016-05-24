Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Migrants In Greece Relocated; Tracking Zika In The U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published May 24, 2016 at 10:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- PHOTOS: Greece Begins Evacuating Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers From Camps.

-- Mosquito Hunters Set Traps Across Houston, Search For Signs Of Zika.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington State GOP Primary May Favor Trump; Cruz Wins Delegates. (KING-TV)

Clinton Turns Down Sanders Debate On Fox. (Politico)

French Labor Strike Idles All French Oil Refineries. (BBC)

Syria Blames Other Countries For Deadly Mass Bombings. (Newsweek)

Solar Powered Plane Delayed In Dayton For Mechanical Issue. (The Morning Call)

Government Says Adult Smoking Rates Are Falling. (AP)

Some 31,000 Chinese Dancers Set Mass Dance Record. (AP)

Angelina Jolie Joins British University As Visiting Professor. (People)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
