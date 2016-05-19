Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Egyptair Plane Goes Missing; Is The Trade Deal Beneficial?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 19, 2016 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EgyptAir Flight From Paris To Cairo Disappears From Radar Over Mediterranean.

-- Report Says Trade Deal Would Boost U.S. Economy, But Opponents Say No.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Says Chinese Jets Dangerously Intercepted U.S. Military Jet. (CNN)

House Panel Takes Bill To Address Puerto Rico Debt. (Bloomberg)

Defense Rests In Baltimore Officer Trial Linked to Freddie Gray. (WBAL)

NAACP Files Suit Over Tainted Flint Water. (Detroit Free Press)

Train Collides With Mississippi Truck, Killing Man, 2 Children. (Clarion-Ledger)

Air Force Plane Crashes In Guam, All 7 Crew Escape. (NBC)

Motorcycle Deaths Rise 10% In 2015. (Washington Post)

April Was One Of Earth's Hottest Months. (Newsweek)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
