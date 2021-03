Top Stories: Latest On Taiwan Quake; Migrants Perish Off Turkey

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 24 Migrants Die After Boat Capsizes Off Of Turkey's Coast.

-- In Earthquake Rattled Taiwan, A Somber Start To Lunar New Year.

-- Photos Of Cans Inside Taiwan Building's Pillars Help Spur Call For Safety Reviews.

And here are more early headlines:

Is North Korea Planning A New Nuclear Test? Yes, Says South Korea. (Telegraph)

Blizzard Conditions Hitting Northern Plains. ()

Haiti's President Steps Down But Has No Successor. (Reuters)

Myanmar Won't Name New President Til Mid-March. (AP)

Thousands Of Syrian Refugees Held Up At Turkish Border. (BBC)

Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 3 Afghan Soldiers, Wounds Others. (VOA)

Offshore Mexico Oil Rig Fire Kills 2, Injures Several. (AP)

Rare Stolen Tortoise Anonymously Returned To Perth Zoo. (The West Australian)

