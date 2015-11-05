Top Stories: Russian Plane Crash Latest; Pentagon Patriotism Displays

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pentaton Paid Sports Teams Millions For 'Paid Patriotism' Events.



-- British Prime Minister Says Russian Plane 'More Likely Than Not' Downed By Bomb.



And here are more early headlines:

Myanmar Opposition Leader Says She'll Run The Government If Her Party Wins. (Reuters)

Details Of The Trans-Pacific Partnership Are Released. (Bloomberg)

GOP Panel Backs Rep. Kevin Brady As Ways And Means Chair. (Wall Street Journal)

Defense Secretary Visits U.S. Ship In South China Sea. (VOA)

Sanders Introduces Bill To Stop Fossil Fuel Extraction. (UPI)

Newly Merged Kraft Heinz Co. To Close 7 Plants, Lay Off 2,600. (AP)

At Least 18 Dead In Pakistan Factory Collapse. (RFE/RL)

White House Tribal Nations Conference In Washington Today. (Farmington Daily Times)

Wisconsin Nuns Have Prayed Continuously Since 1878. (AP)

2015 Nominees Announced For National Toy Hall Of Fame. (Toy Hall Of Fame)

