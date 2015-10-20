Top Stories: Canadian Election Results; White House Astronomy Night

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trudeau Upsets Harper, As 'Liberal Wave' Takes Canada's Prime Minister Post.

-- Clock-Making Texas Teen Visits White House For Astronomy Night.

And here are more early headlines:

Slovenia To Increase Border Patrols As Thousands Of Migrants Enter. (Reuters)

Hundreds Of North, South Koreans Begin Family Reunions. (Yonhap)

Hamas Leader Arrested, Accused Of Urging Attacks On Israelis. (USA Today)

Several Die As Typhoon Rakes Philippines. (Weather.com)

Ohio Suspends Executions Over Scarce Lethal Injection Drugs. (Cleveland.com)

Officials Seek To Regulate Recreational Drone Users. (Washington Post)

Lawmakers Consider Delaying Deadline For Train Safety Equipment. (Politico)

More Rain In Southern California Triggers Flooding. (Los Angeles Times)

Fire Out At Nevada Hazardous Waste Site, No Radiation Found. (AP)

