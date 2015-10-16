Top Stories: Turkey Shoots Down Drone; Israeli Palestinian Violence

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Palestinians Set Fire To Joseph's Tomb In The West Bank.

-- Turkey Says It Has Shot Down A Drone That Crossed Into Its Airspace.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey To Receive Billions From E.U. To Stem Migrant Flow. (Telegraph)

Greek Lawmakers Take Up Controversial Pension Reform Plan. (Reuters)

Ukraine Taking Temporary Seat On U.N. Security Council, Near Russia. (AP)

Malaysia Accuses Man Of Hacking Company For U.S. Military Information. (BBC)

Typoon Koppu Aiming For Northern Philippines. (AccuWeather)

Many People Killed When 2 Suicide Bombers Strike Nigerian Mosque. (AFP)

Mets Beat Dodgers, Move To NLCS. (New York Times)

Huge Bee Swarm Twice Delays Plane In Dallas. (Dallas Morning News)

