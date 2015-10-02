Top Stories: Kim Davis's Papal Meeting; Jobless Rate Steady

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Vatican Details Pope's Meeting With Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis.

-- Economy Adds 142,000 New Jobs; Unemployment Steady At 5.1%.

And here are more early headlines:

Flint, Michigan Residents Can't Drink Tap Water Due To High Lead Levels. (WWJ)

At Least 11 Killed In U.S. Military Plane Crash In Afghanistan. (VOA)

Hurricane Joaquin Forecast To Move Away From U.S. ()

U.S. Will Reach Its Debt Limit Nov. 5. (The Hill)

French, Russian Leaders In Paris To Discuss Ukraine, Syria. (BBC)

L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing Assault Allegations Against Bill Cosby. (Los Angeles Times)

Earls Of Leicester Are Big Winners At Bluegrass Music Awards. (Tennessean)

