Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Hajj Stampede; The Pope Addresses Congress

By Korva Coleman
Published September 24, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Stampede Strikes Hajj Pilgrimage Near Mecca, Killing Hundreds.

-- The Pope Will Address A Congress That's Much More Christian Than America.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Vote On Spending Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown. (Politico)

China Orders 300 Planes From Boeing. (Seattle Times)

7 Deaths Now Blamed On California Wildfires. (NBC)

2 Washington State Officers Cleared In Death Of Mexican Throwing Rocks. (Reuters)

Scientists Say California's Giant Sequoias Feeling Drought Effect. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman