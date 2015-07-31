Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Beijing Wins 2022 Olympics; New WikiLeaks Revelation

By Korva Coleman
Published July 31, 2015 at 9:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Beijing Awarded The 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

-- WikiLeaks Docs Purport To Show The U.S. Spied On Japan's Government.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Cincinnati Campus Officer Freed On Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Murder. (Reuters)

Congress Sends Obama Short Term Highway Bill. (USA Today)

IMF Wants More Economic Reforms And Debt Relief For Greece. (AP)

More Migrants Rush Channel Tunnel Trying To Reach Britain. (Guardian)

Chad Reintroduces Death Penalty For Terrorism Offenses. (Economic Times)

Closing Arguments In Sentencing Of Colo. Movie Theater Shooter. (Denver Post)

Japanese Panel Says Ex-Fukushima Officials Should Be Charged. (Kyodo)

Get Set For Tonight's Blue Moon! (Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
