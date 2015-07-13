Top Stories: Greek Financial Deal; No Iran Nuclear Agreement Yet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece, Eurozone Leaders Reach Agreement On A New Bailout.

-- With Another Deadline Looming, Whispers Of Iran Nuclear Deal Emerge.

-- Scott Walker Sidles Into A Crowded GOP Presidential Field.

And here are more early headlines:

Evacuations In Central Washington Ahead Of Growing Wildfire. (KING-TV)

Tropical Storm Delores Paralleling Mexican Pacific Coast. ()

Hundreds Hold Confederate Flag Rally In Central Florida. (Ocala StarBanner)

Tibetan Monk And Political Prisoner Held By China Dies. (Reuters)

U.A.E Executes Woman For Murder Of American Teacher. (Wall Street Journal)

U.S Gas Prices Rise, But More Slowly In Past 2 Weeks. (Sun-Sentinel)

Miss Oklahoma Wins Miss USA Contest; Trump Doesn't Attend. (Time)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.