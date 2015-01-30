Top Stories: South African Apartheid Killer Freed; ISIS Hostages

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Deadline Passes, The Fate Of ISIS Hostages Is Uncertain.

-- South Africa Grants Parole To Notorious Apartheid-Era Death Squad Leader.



U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Bill Protecting LGBT Rights Worldwide. (Reuters)

Idaho Lawmakers Reject LGBT Protections Bill. (Boise State Public Radio)

War Crimes Court To Rule On Appeal Of Srebrenica Killings Convictions. (BBC)

Explosion At Pakistan Mosque Turns Deadly. (Al-Jazeera)

Egyptian President Returns After Sinai Blasts Kill Several. (Al-Arabiya)

New Baghdad Blasts Kill Several At Market. (AP)

China's Education Minister Wants To Ban Western University Values. (Guardian)

Poet, Singer Rod McKuen Dies. (Wall Street Journal)

