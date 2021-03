Top Stories: Pakistan Mourns Children; Congress Passes Tax Breaks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Pakistan Mourns, Prime Minister Removes Moratorium On Death Penalty.

-- In Pictures: After Horrific Attack, Pakistan Picks Up the Pieces.

-- Senate OKs Judicial Nominees, Tax Extensions Before Republican Takeover.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Reserve Wraps Up 2 Day Policy Meeting Today. (USA Today)

The Church Of England Names Its First Female Bishop. (BBC)

Senate Confirms National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Chief. (Automotive News)

American Apparel Fires Its Founder, Hires Female CEO. (Wall Street Journal)

Yet More Rain, Snow Headed For Parched West Coast. ()

McDonalds Is Rationing French Fries In Japan. (Financial Times)

25 Titles Added To National Film Registry, Including "The Big Lebowski". (Variety)

Help Name Craters On Mercury! (Only Artists' Names Accepted.) (Washington Post)

