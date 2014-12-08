Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Massive L.A. Fire; New California Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published December 8, 2014 at 10:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bay Area Protests Turn Violent For Second Night In A Row.

-- Photos: Massive Fire Shuts Down Freeways In Los Angeles.

-- Oh, Snap! NASA Promises Best Photo Yet Of Faraway Pluto.

And here are more early headlines:

Anti-Police Brutality Protests Spread From Berkeley to Oakland. (SF Gate)

NATO Ends Afghanistan Combat Deployment In Ceremony. (Al Jazeera)

North Korea Denies Hacking Sony But Congratulates Hackers. (Washington Post)

Some Former Madoff Associates To Be Sentenced Today. (Bloomberg)

Prince William And Wife, Kate, Arrive In New York City. (Wall Street Journal)

Survey Says Gas Prices Fall To 4-Year Low. (Time)

NFL Players Wear "I Can't Breathe" Messages To Protest Garner Case. (SI.com)

Scientists Open Mummy Case, Prepare It For Travel. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
