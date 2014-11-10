Top Stories: Obama Attends Trade Summit; Nigeria School Bombing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In China, Obama Touts Visa Deal, Progress On Free-Trade Pact.

-- Bombing At Nigerian High School Kills Dozens.

-- Will Jeb Bush Run For President? His Brother Says Maybe.

-- Study: Detergent Pods Can Harm Children Who Play With Them.

And here are more early headlines:

Chinese, Japanese Leaders Meet In Ice-Breaking Talks. (Wall Street Journal)

Frigid Weather Plunging South Into U.S., Brings Sub-Normal Temps. (USA Today)

3 Astronauts Return Safely From International Space Station. (CBS)

Talks Extended Into Monday For Iran's Nuclear Program. (Reuters)

Bombings In Afghanistan Kill Afghan Security Officers. (VOA)

Survey Finds Regular Gas Prices Down 13 Cents In Last 2 Weeks. (AP)

