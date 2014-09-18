Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Scotland's Secession Vote; Senate Vote On Rebels

By Korva Coleman
Published September 18, 2014 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Scotland's Historic Decision: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?

-- Senate To Vote On Arming Rebels As Islamic State Seizes Villages.

And here are more early headlines:

Dangerous Wildfires Blaze Unchecked In California. (KPCC)

Australia Arrests 15 Suspected Militants, Alleges Beheading Plot. (Reuters)

Ukrainian President To Visit White House, Address Congress. (Washington Post)

Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm Falling Over U.S. Southwest. (AccuWeather)

Slain Pennsylvania Trooper To Be Buried. (LeHigh Valley Express-Times)

Texas Executes Woman In Child's Starvation, Abuse Death. (Texas Tribune)

Gunfight Detours Motorists To Highway, Then Tolls Enforced. (Los Angeles Times)

Lincoln Logs Will Be Produced In Maine Instead Of China. (Bangor Daily News)

