Top Stories: Jet In Ukraine Was Hit By 'Objects'; Obama On Militants

-- Dutch Investigators: MH17 Brought Down By 'High-Energy Objects'.

-- Four Things To Know About Obama's Islamic State Strategy.

World Meteorological Association Says 2013 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Worst Yet. (Reuters)

Shaky Ceasefire Continues In Ukraine, But Some Shelling Heard. (Reuters)

Flooding Kills Hundreds In India And Pakistan. (Washington Post)

Atlanta Symphony Locks Out Musicians In Contract Dispute. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

More Rain Predicted For Phoenix Area Following Record Storm. (AZCentral)

Missouri Lawmakers to Vote On Lengthening Wait For Abortions. (AP)

10 States Contact CDC Over Respiratory Viruses In Children. (CNN)

Famous Roller Coaster Burns At California's Magic Mountain. (Los Angeles Times)

