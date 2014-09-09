Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jet In Ukraine Was Hit By 'Objects'; Obama On Militants

By Korva Coleman
Published September 9, 2014 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dutch Investigators: MH17 Brought Down By 'High-Energy Objects'.

-- Four Things To Know About Obama's Islamic State Strategy.

And here are more early headlines:

World Meteorological Association Says 2013 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Worst Yet. (Reuters)

Shaky Ceasefire Continues In Ukraine, But Some Shelling Heard. (Reuters)

Flooding Kills Hundreds In India And Pakistan. (Washington Post)

Atlanta Symphony Locks Out Musicians In Contract Dispute. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

More Rain Predicted For Phoenix Area Following Record Storm. (AZCentral)

Missouri Lawmakers to Vote On Lengthening Wait For Abortions. (AP)

10 States Contact CDC Over Respiratory Viruses In Children. (CNN)

Famous Roller Coaster Burns At California's Magic Mountain. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman