Top Stories: Ukrainian Leader To Test Truce; Royal Baby News

By Korva Coleman
Published September 8, 2014 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukrainian Leader To Visit Embattled Eastern City Of Mariupol.

-- Royal Couple Kate And William Expecting Another Baby.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns, Faces Must-Pass Government Spending Bill. (USA Today)

Helicopters Rescue Stranded Calif. Hikers From Yosemite Park Fire. (Fresno Bee)

NBA Co-Owner Sells Stake In Team After Racist Email Disclosed. (New York Times)

Founder Of Fast Food Chain, Chick-fil-A, Dies At 93. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Iranian Supreme Leader Khanamei Has Prostate Surgery. (CNN)

Google Opens First European Meeting On Online Privacy. (Reuters)

Meteorite Crashes In Nicaraguan Capital, Leaves Crater. (BBC)

California Boy Mauled By Mountain Lion Will Survive. (San Jose Mercury News)

Extras Stuck On "Bud Lite" Commercial Set In Colorado Town. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

