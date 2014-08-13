Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: France To Arm Kurds; St. Louis Area Unrest Continues

By Korva Coleman
Published August 13, 2014 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Update: France Will Arm Kurds; More Refugees Leave Mountain.

-- Another Police Shooting Reported In St. Louis Suburb.

And here are more early headlines:

It's The Final Day Of The Temporary 3-Day Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire. (CNN)

Canada To Donate Experimental Ebola Medicine To W.H.O. (BBC)

Ecuador Quake Kills Two, Injures Several. (Reuters)

Several Minnesota Incumbents Win Primary Challenges. (Minnesota Public Radio)

Up To 8 Inches Of Rain Pours On Baltimore-Washington Area. (Weather.com)

Tropical Depression In Pacific Expected To Become A Hurricane. (NHC)

Argentina Stops Pilots' Strike That Stranded Thousands. (AP)

Pope Francis Prepares To Fly To South Korea For Visit. (Yonhap)

Iranian Professor Becomes First Woman To Win Top Math Prize. (Time)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman