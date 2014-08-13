Top Stories: France To Arm Kurds; St. Louis Area Unrest Continues

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Update: France Will Arm Kurds; More Refugees Leave Mountain.

-- Another Police Shooting Reported In St. Louis Suburb.



And here are more early headlines:

It's The Final Day Of The Temporary 3-Day Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire. (CNN)

Canada To Donate Experimental Ebola Medicine To W.H.O. (BBC)

Ecuador Quake Kills Two, Injures Several. (Reuters)

Several Minnesota Incumbents Win Primary Challenges. (Minnesota Public Radio)

Up To 8 Inches Of Rain Pours On Baltimore-Washington Area. (Weather.com)

Tropical Depression In Pacific Expected To Become A Hurricane. (NHC)

Argentina Stops Pilots' Strike That Stranded Thousands. (AP)

Pope Francis Prepares To Fly To South Korea For Visit. (Yonhap)

Iranian Professor Becomes First Woman To Win Top Math Prize. (Time)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.