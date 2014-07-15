Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Israel Resumes Strikes; Moscow Subway Derailment

By Korva Coleman
Published July 15, 2014 at 10:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Resumes Airstrikes On Gaza, As Ceasefire Chance Slips Away.

-- Moscow Metro Train Derails, Causing Deaths And Many Injuries.

-- Tobacco Giant Reynolds American To Buy Lorillard In $27B Deal.

-- Kerry Cites Progress In Iran Nuclear Talks But Says Gaps Remain.

And here are more early headlines:

Fed Chair Yellen To Testify About Interest Rates Today. (USA Today)

Peace Corps To Restructure As Applications Decline. (Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
