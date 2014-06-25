Top Stories: Militants Kill Iraqi Leader; Eli Wallach Reported Dead

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq: Militants Kill Senior Army Leader; Maliki Resists Changes.

-- Actor Eli Wallach Reportedly Dies At 98.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Syrian Warplanes Hit Targets Inside Western Iraq. (CNN)

Egyptian Subway Blasts Injure Several. (Lebanon Daily Star)

China Sends Top Diplomat To Taiwan For The First Time In Decades. (AP)

Spanish Princess Facing Corruption Charges. (Wall Street Journal)

NATO Votes To Slow Georgia, Montenegro Membership Path. (Reuters)

Tornado Strikes Outside Indianapolis, No Injuries. (Indianapolis Star)

KFC Says Report Of Disfigured Girl Ejected From Restaurant Is Hoax. (Clarion-Ledger)

Police Find Accused Burglar Who Logged On Facebook During Crime. (Pioneer-Press)

