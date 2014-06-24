Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kerry Back In Iraq; British Tabloid Trial Verdicts

By Korva Coleman
Published June 24, 2014 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Visits Kurds To Urge A United Iraq.

-- In Iraq, More Than 1,000 Were Killed In June.

-- UK Phone-Hacking Trial: Brooks Cleared, Coulson Found Guilty.

And here are more early headlines:

10 Shot, Two Killed In Miami. (Miami Herald)

Report: Witnesses Say More Women, Children Kidnapped In Nigeria. (AP)

New Attack On Kenyan Village Leaves At Least 5 Dead. (CNN)

House Panel Criticizes IRS Chief Over Missing Emails. (Wall Street Journal)

Obama Asks Putin To Support Ukrainian Peace Plan. (USA Today)

FBI Breaks Up Child Sex Trafficking Ring, Recovers Dozens Of Kids. (Time)

Report: Western Rail Backlog Hampering Coal Deliveries To Utilities. (Reuters)

Obama To Award Medal Of Honor To Army Veteran For Afghan Service. (White House)

San Francisco Bans App That Auctions Street Parking Spaces. (SF Gate)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
