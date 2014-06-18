Top Stories: Iraqi Oil Facility Attacked; Ukraine Wants Truce
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Militants Attack Iraq's Largest Oil Refinery As Sectarian Clashes Spread.
-- Ukraine's President Announces Plan For Unilateral Ceasefire.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Meet Congressional Leaders Over Iraq Situation. (Roll Call)
The Fed Concludes Meeting; Questions About Rates. (MarketWatch)
Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect Wants Trial Moved. (Reuters)
New Mexico Fire Widens On Navajo Nation Lands. (Albuquerque Journal)
$2 Million Home Must Be "Removed" From Rhode Island Public Park. (WJAR)
Twitter Unblocks Content In Pakistan. (PC World)
