Top Stories: Iraq Militants Closer To Capital; Deadly Nebraska Twister

By Korva Coleman
Published June 17, 2014 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Rebels Drive Closer To Baghdad; U.S. Considers Options.

-- Twin Tornadoes In Nebraska Leave Two Dead, Others In Hospital.

And here are more early headlines:

New Attack On Kenyan Coastal Villages Kills Several. (BBC)

Executions In 3 States Set In Next 24 Hours. (AP)

Accused South Korean Ferry Crew Says Coast Guard Responsible For Rescue. (Reuters)

Fifth Alaska Quake Is Part Of "Swarm" Of Tremors. (Alaska Dispatch)

Report: A Second Painting Masked By Picasso Masterpiece. (AP)

