NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Thai Junta Summons Ousted Officials; Syrian Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published May 23, 2014 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thai Military Orders Politicians To Meeting, Bans Negative Press.

-- Mortar Attack Hits Election Rally In Syria, Killing 21.

And here are more early headlines:

Arizona Fire Still Uncontained, Hundreds Evacuated. (Arizona Republic)

Dust Storm Triggers Deadly New Mexico Freeway Crash. (Albuquerque Journal)

Gunmen Attack Indian Consulate In Western Afghanistan. (BBC)

Duke Energy, EPA Sign Accord On North Carolina Coal Spill Cleanup. (Charlotte Observer)

Hewlett-Packard To Cut Up To 16,000 Jobs. (Forbes)

South Dakota Couples File Suit Against Same Sex Marriage Ban. (Argus-Leader)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
