Top Stories: Flooding Hits Devastated Areas; Missing Plane Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published April 30, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Tornadoes, States Now Brace For Flooding.

-- Australia Rebuffs Possibility Of Flight 370 Wreckage In Bay Of Bengal.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Under Tighter Security As National Election Held. (BBC)

IMF Official Says Russia Now In Recession Due To Ukraine Crisis. (Irish Times)

Nigerian Parents Protest Government's Handling Of Kidnapped Girls. (Nigerian Tribune)

Deceased Shooter At Georgia FedEx Plant Identified. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Korean Captain Warned Of Ferry Problems Before Disaster. (Wall Street Journal)

Jury Gets Huge Apple-Samsung Patent Infringement Case. (San Jose Mercury-News)

Humongous Plastic Igloo For Sale In Alaska. (AP)

