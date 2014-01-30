Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Atlanta Snow Cleanup; Racing's Schumacher Being Woken

By Korva Coleman
Published January 30, 2014 at 8:12 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two Days Later, Atlantans Can Retrieve Cars Abandoned In Storm.

-- Racing's Michael Schumacher Being Woken From Coma.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Quarterly GDP Estimate To Be Released Today. (USA Today)

Ukraine's President Falls Ill; Demonstrators Still In Streets. (Guardian)

Obama To Meet Jordanian King In California Next Month. (Reuters)

Missouri Executes Man After Stay Lifted Over Lethal Injection Question. (AP)

Target Says Stolen Vendor Credentials Led To Data Breach. (Wall Street Journal)

San Francisco Says Asiana Crash Victim Already Dead When Hit By Truck. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Movie Academy Rescinds Oscar Song Nomination For Rule Violation. (UPI)

A Demand For Shorter Movie Previews In Theaters. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman