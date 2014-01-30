Top Stories: Atlanta Snow Cleanup; Racing's Schumacher Being Woken

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two Days Later, Atlantans Can Retrieve Cars Abandoned In Storm.

-- Racing's Michael Schumacher Being Woken From Coma.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Quarterly GDP Estimate To Be Released Today. (USA Today)

Ukraine's President Falls Ill; Demonstrators Still In Streets. (Guardian)

Obama To Meet Jordanian King In California Next Month. (Reuters)

Missouri Executes Man After Stay Lifted Over Lethal Injection Question. (AP)

Target Says Stolen Vendor Credentials Led To Data Breach. (Wall Street Journal)

San Francisco Says Asiana Crash Victim Already Dead When Hit By Truck. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Movie Academy Rescinds Oscar Song Nomination For Rule Violation. (UPI)

A Demand For Shorter Movie Previews In Theaters. (Los Angeles Times)

