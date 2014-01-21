Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New East Coast Storm; Preventing Olympic Attacks

By Korva Coleman
Published January 21, 2014 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What Is This Bombogenesis And Why Is It Dumping Snow On Us?

-- Hunt Is On For At Least One 'Black Widow' In Sochi.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Bombing Strikes Hezbollah Neighborhood In Beirut. (AP)

Report: Many Mine Clearing Workers Kidnapped In Afghanistan. (Khaama Press)

Anti-Government Protesters Clash Overnight With Ukrainian Police. (BBC)

Oklahoma Steel Plant Blast Kills Two. (KWTV)

Widener University Student Shot, Critically Injured In Pennsylvania. (Philly.com)

100 Million South Korean Credit Cards, Bank Data Stolen. (Reuters)

4 Pilot Whales Die In South Florida, Officials Monitor Pod. (WTVJ)

China Lifts Ban On Lady Gaga, But Album Cover Altered Before Sale. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman