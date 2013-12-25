Top Stories: Thousands Lack Power On Christmas; 'Warthog' Ending

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- All Thousands Want For Christmas Is Electricity.

-- Air Force's Beloved 'Warthog' Targeted For Retirement.

And here are more early headlines:

Indirect Rocket Fire Strikes U.S. Embassy Grounds In Afghanistan. (Al Jazeera)

U.N. Will Double Peacekeeping Force For South Sudan. (VOA)

Target Briefs State Attorneys General On Retailer's Data Breach. (CNET)

Colorado Now Issuing Licenses For Marijuana Retailers. (Denver Post)

American Becomes Youngest Man To Ski To South Pole. (Wall Street Journal)

Separate Antarctic Tourist Ship Stuck In Sea Ice. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Vegas Cabbie Returns $300,000 Discovered In Backseat. (KWTX)

Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.