Top Stories: Spacewalk Resumes; Fears Grow In South Sudan

By Mark Memmott
Published December 24, 2013 at 6:52 AM EST

Good morning.

One early Tuesday headline and two from Monday evening:

-- WATCH LIVE: Space Station Spacewalk

-- Alan Turing, Who Cracked Nazi Code, Gets Posthumous Pardon

-- 150 Marines To Be Sent For Possible Mission In South Sudan

Other stories making headlines:

-- "South Sudan sees 'mass ethnic killings.' " (BBC News)

-- "Edward Snowden, after months of NSA revelations, says his mission's accomplished." (The Washington Post)

-- "Target: Justice Dept. investigates its data breach." (The Associated Press)

-- "Judge won't stop the weddings." In Utah, "most counties hand out marriage licenses to same-sex couples." (The Salt Lake Tribune)

-- Execution of North Korean leader's uncle "tied to clash over businesses." (The New York Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
