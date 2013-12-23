Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pussy Riot Releases; Deadline Day For Health Care

By Mark Memmott
Published December 23, 2013 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early Monday headlines and a couple from the weekend include:

-- Her Release Is Just A 'PR Stunt,' Pussy Riot Member Says

-- 'I Am A Lover ... Not A Hater,' Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star

-- Book News: 'It's Kind Of A Funny Story' Author Mourned

-- With 51 Touchdowns, Peyton Manning Breaks Season Record

-- Americans Are Safely Airlifted Out Of South Sudan

Other stories making headlines include:

-- "Last-minute scramble on critical Obamacare deadline day." (CBS News)

-- "Fears grow of civil war in South Sudan as rebels seize town." (Reuters)

-- "Winter weather wreaks havoc for the holidays." (CNN)

-- "Apple reaches iPhone deal with China Mobile." (USA Today)

-- "Utah tries again Monday to halt same-sex marriages." (The Salt Lake Tribune)

-- "Rodman leaves North Korea without word if he met leader." (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott