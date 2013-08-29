Top Stories: Legality Of Syria Strike; Fighting The Rim Fire

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Hasn't Made Case For Striking Syria, Rumsfeld Says.

-- Three More Weeks Needed To Surround California's Rim Fire.

And here are more early headlines:

Gulf Coast Marks Eighth Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina's Landfall. (USA Today)

San Diego Calls Special Mayoral Election To Replace Filner. (San Diego Union Tribune)

Fast Food Workers Plan Strikes In Several States Over Wages. (Reuters)

Pennsylvania Same-Sex Marriages Invalid, Gov. Corbett Says. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

India Arrests Most Wanted Man, Alleged Head Of Terror Group. (Al Jazeera)

Millions Lose Power In Widespread Outage In Brazil. (BBC)

Vodafone In Talks To Sell Joint Wireless Venture To Verizon. (Wall Street Journal)

Reminder: Book News is on vacation this week. But Annalisa Quinn is keeping an eye on her Twitter messages. She asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn.

