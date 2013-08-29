Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Legality Of Syria Strike; Fighting The Rim Fire

By Korva Coleman
Published August 29, 2013 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Hasn't Made Case For Striking Syria, Rumsfeld Says.

-- Three More Weeks Needed To Surround California's Rim Fire.

And here are more early headlines:

Gulf Coast Marks Eighth Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina's Landfall. (USA Today)

San Diego Calls Special Mayoral Election To Replace Filner. (San Diego Union Tribune)

Fast Food Workers Plan Strikes In Several States Over Wages. (Reuters)

Pennsylvania Same-Sex Marriages Invalid, Gov. Corbett Says. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

India Arrests Most Wanted Man, Alleged Head Of Terror Group. (Al Jazeera)

Millions Lose Power In Widespread Outage In Brazil. (BBC)

Vodafone In Talks To Sell Joint Wireless Venture To Verizon. (Wall Street Journal)

Reminder: Book News is on vacation this week. But Annalisa Quinn is keeping an eye on her Twitter messages. She asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman