Top Stories: Crisis In Syria Continues; Fire Rages In Calif.
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Crisis In Syria: U.S. Likely To Act Soon, AP Reports.
-- STUNNING VIDEO: Pilots' View Of California's Rim Fire.
Other news:
-- "U.S. Ready To Launch Syria Strike" If Ordered, Defense Secretary Hagel Says. (BBC News)
-- "German News Report Says U.S. Spied On United Nations." (Voice of America)
-- Jurors To Soon Begin Considering Death Penalty For Fort Hood Killer. (CNN.com)
-- George Zimmerman Will Ask State Of Florida "To Cover $200K-$300K Of His Legal Bills." (The Orlando Sentinel)
-- "Japan's Newest Rocket Fails To Lift Off." (Reuters)
