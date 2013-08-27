Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Crisis In Syria Continues; Fire Rages In Calif.

By Mark Memmott
Published August 27, 2013 at 8:41 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Crisis In Syria: U.S. Likely To Act Soon, AP Reports.

-- STUNNING VIDEO: Pilots' View Of California's Rim Fire.

Other news:

-- "U.S. Ready To Launch Syria Strike" If Ordered, Defense Secretary Hagel Says. (BBC News)

-- "German News Report Says U.S. Spied On United Nations." (Voice of America)

-- Jurors To Soon Begin Considering Death Penalty For Fort Hood Killer. (CNN.com)

-- George Zimmerman Will Ask State Of Florida "To Cover $200K-$300K Of His Legal Bills." (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Japan's Newest Rocket Fails To Lift Off." (Reuters)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
