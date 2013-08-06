Top Stories: Travel Warning In Yemen; Ft. Hood Trial Opens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Depart Immediately', State Dept. Tells Americans In Yemen.

-- Court Martial To Begin Tuesday In Fort Hood Shooting Rampage.

-- Video: Boos And A Blooper For A-Rod.

And here are more early headlines:

Voters Choose Mayoral Candidates In Bankrupt Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

On Hiroshima Anniversary, Japan PM Vows To Fight Nuclear Arms. (Japan Times)

3 Die In Rural Town Shooting; Alleged Gunman Feuded With Officials. (Pocono Record)

Obama To Discuss U.S. Economy In Phoenix. (USA Today)

Python Escapes Canadian Store, Kills Two Young Boys. (CBC)

British Lawmaker Gets More Threats, Abuse On Twitter. (Telegraph)

Hundreds Of People Drop Trou In Times Square For 'Underwear Day'. (New York Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.