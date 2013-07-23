Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Options On Syria; Britain's New Prince

By Mark Memmott
Published July 23, 2013 at 9:29 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- James? George? What Will 'Baby Cambridge' Be Named?

-- Hearing Tuesday For Trooper Who Released Tsarnaev Photos.

-- LaGuardia Back Online After Southwest Accident.

-- Book News: Story By 'Catch-22' Author Published For The First Time.

Other news that's making headlines:

-- No-Fly Zone Over Syria Would Cost $1 Billion A Month, Top U.S. General Says. (The Associated Press)

-- "Polls Show Wide Racial Gap On Trayvon Martin Case." (It's All Politics)

-- "George Zimmerman Helped Rescue Family From Overturned SUV, Cops Say." (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- San Diego Mayor Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Communications Director. (KPBS)

-- "Ryan Braun Owes Fans Public Apology." (Milwaukee'sJournal Sentinel)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
