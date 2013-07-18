Top Stories: Heatwave Continues; Trayvon Martin's Parents Speak

Good morning! Here are our early headlines:

-- Thousands Flee Calif. Wildfire Moving Toward Populated Area

-- WATCH: South Africa Celebrates Mandela's 95th Birthday

-- Trayvon Martin's Mom: Jury Should Have Blamed 'Responsible Adult'

Here are some other stories making news today:

-- Relief may be in sight from massive, smothering heat wave (CBS)

-- Indian principal on the run after 22 students die from school lunches (CNN)

-- Zimmerman jury sequestration included steaks, pedicures (USA Today)

-- Russian Court Convicts Prominent Opposition Leader (New York Times)

-- Emmys 2013: Showtime rules as Netflix elbows its way in (Los Angeles Times)

-- In Senate, emotional appeal to restore 'heart and soul' of Voting Rights Act(Christian Science Monitor)

