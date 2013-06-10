Top Stories: NSA; Santa Monica Killings; Immigration Debate

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Who Is Edward Snowden, The NSA Leaker?

-- Trayvon Martin Killing: 2 Sides Want Very Different Jurors.

-- After Igniting In 2nd Half, Heat Easily Beat Spurs In Game 2.

Also in the news:

-- "Santa Monica Gunman Rips Apart Three Families, Including His Own." (CNN.com)

-- Nelson Mandela Remains Hospitalized In Serious But Stable Condition. (The Associated Press)

-- "Senate Digs In For Long Battle On Overhaul Of Immigration." (The New York Times)

-- "Apple To Unveil iOS Revamp, iRadio, Siri Update," Analyst Says. (CNET)

-- Long-Time Obama Aide Jason Furman To Be Next Chairman Of Council Of Economic Advisers. (Bloomberg News)

-- "The Tony Awards: Is This The Greatest Awards Show Opening Ever?" (Monkey See)

