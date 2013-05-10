Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Bangladesh Survivor; FBI Shared Bombing Suspect Data

By Korva Coleman
Published May 10, 2013 at 8:04 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FBI Says Data About Probe Of Bombing Suspect Was Shared.

-- Survivor Rescued 17 Days After Bangladesh Building Collapse.

And here are more early headlines:

Relatives Of Cleveland Captor Describes Past Abusive Behavior. (The Associated Press)

International Space Station Springs Coolant Leak. (Space.com)

Pope Francis Welcomes Coptic Pope Tawadros II To Vatican. (Vatican Radio)

Billionaire Icahn Offers New Buyout Plan For Dell Computers. (Telegraph)

GOP Senators Slow Confirmation Of EPA Nominee. (U.S. News & World Report)

Spire Hoisted To Top Of World Trade Center. (NBC)

Original 'American Idol' Judge Randy Jackson Is Quitting. (E! Online)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
