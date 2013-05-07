Top Stories: Kidnapped Women Free; Bombing Suspect Burial Site?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cry For Help Led To Freedom For Missing Women In Cleveland.

-- Many Offers, But No OK's For Burial Of Boston Bombing Suspect.

And here are more early headlines:

Limo Passenger Contradicts Driver's Story In Burning Car Disaster. (USA Today)

Defense Secretary Hagel 'Outraged' Over Sexual Assault Charge Against Officer. (Military.com)

China Cuts Off North Korean Bank Accused Of Financing Weapons Of Mass Destruction. (Bloomberg)

Philippines Volcano Erupts, Kills At Least Five. (Manila Bulletin)

S.C. Special Election Today: Sanford Vs. Busch Colbert. (The Wall Street Journal)

N.J. Gov. Christie Has Weight Loss Surgery. (Politico)

Ill. GOP Chair Resigns After Backing Same-Sex Marriage. (Chicago Tribune)

Report: Steve Carell To Make Cameo On 'The Office' Final Episode. (The Huffington Post)

