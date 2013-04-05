Top Stories: Jobs Report; Pope's Call For Action

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Job Growth Slows Sharply, But Unemployment Rate Dips

-- Reports: Obama To Propose Cuts In Social Programs

-- Korean Tensions Aren't Spurring Foreigners To Evacuate

-- 'Look — My Tibia!' Louisville Player Cracks 'Top 10' Jokes

-- Book News: Forgotten Young Adult Novels From 1930s Onward To Get New Life

Other top stories:

-- "Pope Francis Calls For Action On Clerical Sex Abuse." (BBC News)

-- "Judge Orders Morning-After Pill Available for All Ages." (The New York Times)

-- "Person Of Interest" In Murder Of Colorado Prisons Chief Taken Into Custody. (KUSA-TV)

-- Building Collapse In India Kills More Than 40, Injuries Dozens More. (Times of India)

-- U.S., Other Nations Hope Iran Will Respond To Their Proposal As Talks About That Nation's Nuclear Ambitions Resume. (NPR's Peter Kenyon, reporting from Kazakhstan)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.