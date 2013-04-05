Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jobs Report; Pope's Call For Action

By Mark Memmott
Published April 5, 2013 at 9:30 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Job Growth Slows Sharply, But Unemployment Rate Dips

-- Reports: Obama To Propose Cuts In Social Programs

-- Korean Tensions Aren't Spurring Foreigners To Evacuate

-- 'Look — My Tibia!' Louisville Player Cracks 'Top 10' Jokes

-- Book News: Forgotten Young Adult Novels From 1930s Onward To Get New Life

Other top stories:

-- "Pope Francis Calls For Action On Clerical Sex Abuse." (BBC News)

-- "Judge Orders Morning-After Pill Available for All Ages." (The New York Times)

-- "Person Of Interest" In Murder Of Colorado Prisons Chief Taken Into Custody. (KUSA-TV)

-- Building Collapse In India Kills More Than 40, Injuries Dozens More. (Times of India)

-- U.S., Other Nations Hope Iran Will Respond To Their Proposal As Talks About That Nation's Nuclear Ambitions Resume. (NPR's Peter Kenyon, reporting from Kazakhstan)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott