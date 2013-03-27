Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Gay Marriage Back At Supreme Court; Petraeus Apologizes

By Korva Coleman
Published March 27, 2013 at 8:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Day 1 Didn't Tell Us Too Much About Day 2 Of Same-Sex Marriage Cases.

Petraeus Apologizes, Says Fall From Grace Was 'My Own Doing'.

And here are more early headlines:

Financial Controls Installed As Cyprus Prepares To Reopen Banks. (BBC)

Afghanistan Says It's Ready To Work For Peace Without Pakistan. (Reuters)

North Korea To Cut Military Communications With South Korea. (CNN)

Police Reports On Giffords Shooting To Be Released Today. (Arizona Daily Star)

North Dakota Gov. Signs Strictest Abortion Laws In U.S. (Bismark Tribune)

New Sinkhole Opens In Florida Town Where Man Was Swallowed By One. (AP)

Sweden Drops 'Ungoogleable' From Its Language, After Google Protest. (PC Magazine)

Watch Out Harry Potter - Scientists Develop Limited, Thin 'Invisibility Cloak'. (NBC)

